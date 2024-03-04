China remains important market according to FinnCham

China remains an important market for the member companies of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Beijing (FinnCham). That is according to the chairman of FinnCham in Beijing, Juha Tuominen based on a survey in 2023 in which Finnish companies’ views on the Chinese market potential, which were generally positive.

The member companies of FinnCham represented many different industries such as machinery, energy and digitalization. According to Juha Tuominen booming cities in Southwest China are attracting Finnish companies’ attention. These cities include Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan and the Hubei Province. FinnCham also sees potential in new sectors such as healthcare, where Finnish companies can find opportunities.

The comments were made ahead of China’s annual session, during which the economy will be reviewed and plans for the economic recovery in 2024 will be made. According to the European Chamber of Commerce in China, there are relative modest expectations for the Chinese market in 2024, even though there is still a lot of potential.

According to the European Chamber of Commerce in China, especially the fight against climate change is an area where EU and China have common interests and European companies have expertise to pass on to the Chinese market.

Source: globaltimes.cn