Bangkok Prep accepts applications for scholarship for international students

The International Preparatory & Secondary School Bangkok Prep accepts applications from international students for the Bangkok Prep Scholarship for the academic year 2024-25.

Applicants should be in year 12 and should be students who represent the school’s Life Values as well as contributing to the community and showing leadership.

The choses student will enroll in a high quality super curricular programme and be mentored and counseled from the University Guidance team.

Only external candidate should apply for the scholarship. Furthermore, the school values english proficiency, well–rounded students, an excellent academic background and commitment to a global citizenship.

Candidates should hand in an application form, two reference letters, essays and academic background, school reports from the last two years and mock IGSCE’s. From 3 January 2024 to 15 February 2024 applications and assessments will take place. On 20 March 2024 the shortlisted candidates will be shortlisted and finally on 29 March 2024 the results will be announced.

Source: bangkokprep.ac.th