Bangkok International Preparatory and Secondary School will host an open day event on 26 March 2024.

The day will contain educational activities to get an idea of what Bangkok Prep has to offer. The activities are suitable for all ages and vary from nature art to planting and musical performances.

The secondary student can also see the science labs, art, design and photography studios.

You have to register to attend. Read more or sign up to attend on Bangkok Prep’s website