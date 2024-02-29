Vietnamese agricultural trainees replace Ukrainian trainees in Denmark

The amount of agricultural trainees in Denmark from Vietnam has almost quadrupled since 2021. Many agriculture trainees in Denmark used to be from Ukraine, but since the start of the war in 2022 many have left Denmark in order to fight in the army, among other reasons. The positions were then left vacant and the gap has been closed by trainees from primarily Vietnam, India, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. Before the war started there were 149 Vietnamese trainees in Denmark in 2021, whereas there are 484 now.

Aleksandra Ignatiuk, co-owner of the bureau WorkAdvice in the Danish city Holstebro, said to the Danish media DR that both Ukrainian women and men have stopped their internships in the Danish industry. She says the Danish agricultural industry is very advanced, using modern machinery which is attractive to the interns, who can bring experience back home after their internship has ended.

According to DR the Danish Agriculture and Food Council does not expect the Ukrainian trainees to return to Danish agriculture anytime soon, as they have a lot to rebuild in their own country once the war eventually is over.

The website nyidanmark.dk states, the agriculture trainees need to receive a Danish salary and to work under Danish working conditions in order to get a residence and work permit in Denmark.

Source: dr.dk