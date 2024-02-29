Chinese, Dane and Filipino chosen for conservation program

The Pew Charitable Trust, an American NGO, has selected six researchers from various countries to participate in the 2024 Pew fellowship in marine conservation. Participants have been chosen from China, Denmark and The Philippines.

The participant from Denmark is Marine Cusa, Ph.D. from Oceana.M arine Cusa will use genetic tools to improve transparency and sustainability in the European aquaculture sector. Working with a network of scientists, journalists, and representatives from conservation organizations, she will identify the major European aquaculture companies’ main fish-meal suppliers and will use genetic techniques to examine their fish feeds’ composition, sourcing, and sustainability.

The Pew Charitable Trust announced this yesterday, 28 February 2024.

“The world’s oceans have never been under greater threat. Humankind relies on healthy oceans in countless ways,” said Susan K. Urahn, Pew’s president and CEO. “These talented scientists are working to conserve and protect marine species and habitats across the globe—from Africa’s coasts to the coral reefs of the western Pacific Ocean.”

Source: Yahoo Finance and Pew