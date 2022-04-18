Briefing about Logistics Shanghai April 2022 – Disruptions and Challenges

The Danish Chamber of Commerce invites you to their upcoming webinar titled “Logistics Shanghai April 2022 – Disruptions and Challenges” on 20 April.

More about the webinar, DCCC writes:

Due to the current lockdown in Shanghai, many Danish companies are experiencing disruptions and challenges to their supply chains and logistics.

The DCCC and the Trade Council in Shanghai have gathered industry leaders to give their perspectives on the situation and provide input and debate for participants.

Briefings by:

(Moderator) Jesper Halle, Commercial Consul, Royal Danish Consulate General Shanghai

Lennart Naesby, Senior Director, Commercial China DSV

Lee Michael Sissons, Region Head, APA Ocean Management, A.P. Moller – Maersk

Michael Doej, CEO, Vestas Aircoil Group

Lotte Norgreen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Vikinor

Simon Lichtenberg, Founder and CEO, Trayton Group and Chairman of DCCC

Time: Wednesday, 20th April, 4:00pm – 6:00 pm

Ticket: Free for members and non-members

This meeting will be hosted online.

