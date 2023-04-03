Hong Kong energy-generating vessel leaves Myanmar

An LNG -generating vessel owned by Hong Kong-based CNTIC VPower Co. Ltd left Myanmar on 31 March 2023.

Although, the company has two more years of their contract with the government to fulfill, reported Mizzima.

The company signed a contract with the government for the Thilawa project with 350 MW capacity and the Thaketa project with 400 MW installed capacity at the end of 2020 for a five-year term.

Previously in July 2021, these two projects had to be stopped as the Military Council could not pay for the service in foreign exchange due to the rising price of LNG in the global market after the coup.

