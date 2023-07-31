More refugees from Myanmar flee from attacks to Mae Hong Son

Myanmar’s government troops have been launching airstrikes in Kayah state since last week, causing 117 more Karenni refugees to flee from their country to Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

Sources in the Karenni Army said that the attacks were launched after more than 1,500 additional troops were dispatched to the frontline by Myanmar’s military in their attempt to capture the Demoso Township.

According to the Thai PBS World, there are currently more than 8,900 Karenni refugees taking shelter in Mae Hong Son.

