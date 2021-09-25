BYD hits major milestone as the 1000th Tang SUV sets sail for Norway

The Chinese automaker BYD (“Build Your Dreams”) reaches another significant milestone in its ‘electric journey’ into the European passenger car market as it’s 1000th Tang SUV sets sail to Norway, the company recently announced.

As the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and pioneer in battery technology, BYD has recently shipped another batch, this being a further 450 units to fulfill customer demand for its pure-electric Tang SUV. These cars were imported from Guangzhou Port.

BYD is planning for 1500 Tang SUVs to be delivered to Norway before the end of the year.

This comes after the successful launch in Norway following an initial shipment of 100 BYD Tang SUVs in June. The first customer handover event in August was hosted by RSA, BYD’s highly respected distributor in Norway. Through its 43 established dealers in key cities, RSA is providing sales, aftersales, parts, and service support to BYD Tang customers throughout the country.

“BYD’s pursuit of the ‘European dream’ continues at a strategically important time when the sales of NEVs begin to surge in key markets across Europe. The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” commented Isbrand Ho, BYD Europe Managing Director. “We are delighted with the feedback we have been receiving following the launch of the Tang SUV in Norway, and this is just the start of our European journey. We strive to surpass customer expectations and the Tang is certainly achieving this. Customer satisfaction is, and always will be, our priority and we are dedicated to delivering an excellent service.”

On a global level, BYD is one of the first manufacturers to produce one million new energy vehicles. BYD NEV sales ranked among the top 3 according to EV sales data from January to July 2021, and based on NEV sales in July alone, BYD returned to its top-ranking position. Four consecutive months of surging sales records underpin BYD’s successful strategic deployment and the widespread acceptance of its products in the market.