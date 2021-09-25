SwedCham Hong Kong’s Annual Crayfish party was a great success

In 2019, SwedCham Hong Kong’s Annual Crayfish party in Hong Kong was canceled. In 2020 the event was virtual but on 17 September, it was finally time for the SwedCham Annual Crayfish Party.

According to the Chamber, 180 people gathered on the rooftop of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club and the evening was a great success.

While releasing the photos of the big night, the Chamber also thanked their main sponsors, IKEA, SEB & Current Consulting together with their Supporting Partners and contributors to their Lucky Draw; ABSOLUT, Swedish’s Handmade, Vein, Bolon, Symbionat, JHealth, and Holechun Wong.

See the photos from the event here