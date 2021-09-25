Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen signs her own photograph at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok

On 22 September, Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen visited the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok where she had been invited to sign her own photograph that is hanging in the Ambassador’s office in Bangkok.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, the photograph is from Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen’s visit to Norway in 2019 when she followed in the footsteps of her great-great grandfather, HM King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who spent a whole month in Norway back in 1907.

Both Thanpuying Sirikitiya and the King were impressed by the landscapes and wilderness of Norway, the Embassy writes while noting that the photograph was part of Thanpuying’s photo exhibition ‘‘Hundred Years Between’’ which was shown in the “Customs House” in Bangkok in February/May 2020.

“Who would have thought that we, more than 100 hundred years later, are still talking about this fascinating visit by a visionary king from Siam. To this very day the visit is an important part of the bilateral relationship between Norway and Thailand,” the Embassy states.