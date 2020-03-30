Cambodia, China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, Travel Industry, Vietnam

Cambodia suspends tourist visa from 30 March 2020

by  •  • 0 Comments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia published an official regulations statement regarding Covid-19 situation on 27 March 2020.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is monitoring Covid-19 situation on daily basis and agreed to suspend tourist visa, visa on arrival, e-visa to all Foreign citizens from 30 March until 30 April 2020.

For any travelers wishes visit to Cambodia must apply visa from Cambodian Mission Abroad / Cambodian embassies prior departure. Additional documents requirement are 1. a health certificate that confirms a negative test for covid-19 (not older than 72 hours before departure) 2. a travel insurance that covers the minimum price for at least $ 50.000

There are exceptions for insurance and covid-19 test for diplomat and official visa type A and B. Upon Entry, everyone will have to review screening and will be subject to quarantine.

Travelers are asked to cooperate with advice and instructions given from local authorities.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *