Cambodia suspends tourist visa from 30 March 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia published an official regulations statement regarding Covid-19 situation on 27 March 2020.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is monitoring Covid-19 situation on daily basis and agreed to suspend tourist visa, visa on arrival, e-visa to all Foreign citizens from 30 March until 30 April 2020.

For any travelers wishes visit to Cambodia must apply visa from Cambodian Mission Abroad / Cambodian embassies prior departure. Additional documents requirement are 1. a health certificate that confirms a negative test for covid-19 (not older than 72 hours before departure) 2. a travel insurance that covers the minimum price for at least $ 50.000

There are exceptions for insurance and covid-19 test for diplomat and official visa type A and B. Upon Entry, everyone will have to review screening and will be subject to quarantine.

Travelers are asked to cooperate with advice and instructions given from local authorities.