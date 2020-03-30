Stranded travelers in Laos can apply for stay-permits

Laos Immigration Department announced that foreigners and stateless people who can not leave Laos due to temporary closure of all borders, are able to request visa extensions,on 25 March 2020.

According to daily Vientiane Times report on 27 March 2020, stay-permits has to be extended for another month directly with the Department of Immigration in Vientiane. In case of the coronavirus situation has not improve until the next expiration date, option to request monthly extensions is available.

Anyone who does not apply for an extension and overstay their departure date will be fined 10 U.S. dollars per day.

For other provinces, the Provincial Headquarters of the Public Security Department will assist on this procedure.

Phouthone Moungpak, Lao Deputy Health Minister said “Laos detected three more confirmed COVID-19 cases on 26 March, with its total number of infected rising to six.”

Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs has implemented several measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as suspending the issuing of visa on arrivals for all nationals, tourist visas at Lao diplomatic missions overseas and suspending issuing eVisas.

In addition, it has suspended visa exemptions for nationals of ASEAN countries and nations that have separate visa exemption agreements with Laos, excluding the holders of diplomatic and official passports.

This ministry’s measures are in force from 27 March until 20 April 2020.