EuroCham Webminar vdo on Cambodian real estate, construction sector

EuroCham Cambodia has successfully hosted the Webinar “Updates During Covid-19” on topics of Real Estate and Construction Sector on 16 July 2020. Our speakers walked us through many aspects of Real Estate and Construction Sector in Cambodia before and during Covid-19, including:

+ Cambodia Dashboard: overview of GDP, Exports, FDIs and more which impact the growth of Real Estate and Construction Sector.

+ Comparation of Construction Investment Value in the first quarter between 2019 and 2020.

+ Phnom Penh Land Prices Before and After Covid19.

+ Office Supply Leasing and Covid19 Impact.

+ Hospitality & Retail Market Updates, New Condominium and Serviced Apartment Launches as well as Its Sale Prices.

The follow-up questions in Q&A stages also covered the impact of Covid-19 on Land Prices in other major cities such as Sihanouk Ville and speakers’ perspectives on how that could be improved.

Watch the full webinar on YouTube here.