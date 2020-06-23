Finnish ambassador to Vietnam visited education center to show support

The Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Kari Kahiluoto paid a visit to The COPLUS center in Hue on 6 June 2020 to show his support. The Finnish embassy’s statement said:

“On 6 June Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto, Counselor Matti Tervo and Special Advisor Mac Hong visited Hue and the COPLUS co-working and start up support center in Hue.

The city of Hue seeks to strengthen it’s position as a hub in Central Vietnam for innovation and health centered research and innovation activity.The Finnish Innovation Partnership Program (IPP) certainly left traces in many hearts and minds.

The call is out for partners – also from Finland. At COPLUS the traces of IPP are still visible, as here introduced by the symbol of the IPP between Matti Tervo and Ambassador Kahiluoto.”



H.E. Kari Kahiluoto also paid a visit to British University of Vietnam’s new campus on 12 June 2020.

According to The embassy of Finland in Hanoi activity update expressed a positive result from an announcement that said:

“The British University of Vietnam has a new and inspirational Campus at Eco Park City, Van Giang, Hung Yen. Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto and Special Adviser Mac Le Thu Hong had the privilege to be welcomed and hosted by President Ray Gordon on 12 June 2020.

Finland is strong in education cooperation in Vietnam and so it was an inspiring and rewarding experience to touch base and explore possible areas for future cooperation.”