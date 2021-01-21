Cathay Pacific offers Special ASQ packages for passengers travelling to Thailand during COVID-19

Cathay Pacific, together with Thailand’s Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), is offering Special ASQ packages for passengers upon arrival in Bangkok. The airline is collaborating with six government-certified ASQ operators in partnership with leading hospitals to provide benefits for their passengers during COVID-19 as commuters are required to serve a 14-day quarantine.

The passengers can enjoy special offers from partnered ASQ operators such as Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Bangkok, The Landmark Bangkok and Le Meridien Bangkok presenting Cathay Pacific e-ticket when making a reservation for the ASQ accommodation.

For more details about Cathay Pacific’s Special ASQ packages, please visit Special ASQ packages or contact Cathay Pacific reservation service at +66-2-787-3366. Passengers can also contact us via LINE by searching the account name @cathayth or click the link here: https://lin.ee/YZo2cXM.

Fly (worry) Free

Cathay Pacific understands the importance of providing flexibility to customers, enabling them to book flights with greater peace of mind. Customers can make free and unlimited changes to their tickets up to 31 December 2021 or exchange them for Cathay Credits for use at a later date. Alternatively, customers can cancel their tickets and request a refund.

Cathay Pacific is committed to providing a safe and secure travel environment for their customers. The Cathay Care initiative includes numerous enhanced measures that have been introduced across every stage of the journey from check-in to the cabin so that customers can take off with confidence.

Furthermore, the airline is providing free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers who travel on board Cathay Pacific flights until 28 February 2021.