Danish work safety authority in online training session with inspectors in Myanmar

The Danish Working Environment Authority (Arbejdstilsynet) has held an online session with inspectors on machinery safety and noise control at the workplace in Myanmar and how to prevent accidents, according to a statement by the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar on 19 January 2021.

Denmark is a long-term supporter of Myanmar’s labour market reform efforts . A well-functioning labour market that respects the wellbeing and health of the workforce is necessary to attract responsible and sustainable investments from Europe. .

Part of Danish support is to promote occupational safety and health through provision of a series of trainings to the officials and inspectors from the Myanmar’s Factories and General Labour Laws Inspection Department.