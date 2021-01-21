Husqvarna Thailand talks about its origin and heritage

Husqvarna is a small town in the Swedish region of Småland and also a company with long traditions. Founded over 330 years ago in 1689, the company was first a rifle manufacturer. By the late 1800s, it was Scandinavia’s largest foundry.

Over the years, Husqvarna has produced everything from motorcycles to stoves and sewing machines. Today, the company is a global leader in robotic lawn mowers and garden watering systems. How’s that for changing with the times?

Husqvarna Thailand – Spica Co.,Ltd. – providing gardening assistants was established in Thailand in 2008 so just a baby in the context!