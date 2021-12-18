Celebrate a Norwegian Christmas at Sjømannskirken in Pattaya

Sjømannskirken in Pattaya will be serving up a traditional Norwegian Christmas dinner on Christmas eve 24 December at 6.30 pm.

The evening will also involve music entertainment and the traditional Norwegian “nøtt i grøten”.

Moreover, the children from Baan Jing Jai orphanage will make a visit together with Santa Claus who true to tradition will bring Christmas presents to all registered children, the Church says.

There will also be a Christmas service at Sjømannskirken on 24 December at 4 pm the Curch notes.

