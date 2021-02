Sjømannskirken in Pattaya has announced that from February the church is back with their normal schedule and activities with infection control rules still in place.

The announcement via Sjømannskirken’s Facebook status page states that the church will resume all activities from 3 February onwards. Activities include Sunday services, Children’s group’s events and evening and dinner events.

