Denmark / General news

Frederik formally proclaimed king of Denmark

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment
Photo: King Frederik X and Queen Mary after the proclamation at the Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark January 14, 2024

Denmark’s Prime Minister officially declared Crown Prince Frederik as the new king, on Sunday, January 14, following the formal abdication of Queen Margrethe. The queen signed a declaration of abdication earlier in the day, officially passing the throne to her son.

The royal succession event drew thousands of onlookers outside the palace, celebrating the historic moment.

In her New Year’s Eve address, Queen Margrethe had announced her decision to abdicate on January 14, citing a back operation she underwent in February as a contributing factor.

Source: TV2

Related posts:

Beijing Design Week: Danish Crown prince opened Danish exhibition Did you know H.M. Queen Margrethe and Prince Consort Henrik visited Thailand today The Danish embassy in Kuala Lumpur visited Amos Wang for the good old times Celebration over 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *