Frederik formally proclaimed king of Denmark

Denmark’s Prime Minister officially declared Crown Prince Frederik as the new king, on Sunday, January 14, following the formal abdication of Queen Margrethe. The queen signed a declaration of abdication earlier in the day, officially passing the throne to her son.

The royal succession event drew thousands of onlookers outside the palace, celebrating the historic moment.

In her New Year’s Eve address, Queen Margrethe had announced her decision to abdicate on January 14, citing a back operation she underwent in February as a contributing factor.

Source: TV2