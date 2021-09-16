CEVT to open Innovation Center in Finland’s Innovation Hub – Oulu

China Euro Vehicle Technology AB or just CEVT is setting up an innovation center in the Northern Finnish city of Oulu where the company hopes to get the latest Oulu inventions for its cars, media Kauppalehti reports.

With headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, CEVT is a development center covering all aspects of passenger car development owned by Chinese carmaker Geely. Geely’s best-known car brand is Volvo but Geely’s latest prototype of the Lync & Co model has already toured Oulu where Oulu-based technology companies, amongst other things, have developed innovations related to travel comfort.

Oulu is emerging as Finland’s Innovation Hub as the city has over the years managed to reinvent itself from having a very small to no existing automotive presence into an innovation cluster attracting many interesting start-ups and scaleups to the city.

Speaking about CEVT’s new Innovation Center in Oulu, Leif Axelsson, Director of CEVT said, “I don’t want to reveal the names and the innovations of the companies we work with yet. Amongst other things, we are interested in the printed intelligence developed in Oulu.

Juha Ala-Mursula, Director of Economic Development in Oulu said, “The opening of CEVT’s innovation center in Oulu is a new milestone in our cooperation, which began in 2018. Oulu-based companies and researchers have globally unique expertise in radio technology, printed electronics, embedded software, IoT solutions, and 6G research. We look forward to creating new sustainable mobility solutions in cooperation with CEVT. ”

There are already more than a hundred companies in Oulu that develop and sell car-related technology. VTT, the University of Oulu, and Oulu University of Applied Sciences are involved in the development work.