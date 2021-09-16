Nordic Christmas celebrations are on their way to Hong Kong 

For this year’s Christmas celebration SwedCham and the other Nordic Chambers are excited to bring an authentic Nordic Christmas experience to Nordic Chamber members and Hong Kong as the Chambers team up with Ocean Park.

With three different initiatives, the Nordic Chambers in Hong Kong hope to create a unique experience and gather the Nordic community for a genuine celebration.

Tickets to the Christmas party will be up for sale later on, but you can now engage your company in different ways. Apply to be part of the Christmas market and sell your products to the expected 70.000 visitors, sponsor the Nordic Chambers Christmas to mingle, or buy one of the days in the Nordic digital advent calendar. There are lots of opportunities!

Find more information about how you can be part of the Nordic Christmas celebration here

Activities within the Nordic Christmas initiative:

Nordic Christmas Market at Ocean Park (Dec 18 – 22)

Digital Advent Calendar (Dec 1 – 24)

A Nordic Christmas Mingle at Ocean Park (Dec 21)