China and Finland strengthen diplomatic ties during phone meeting

During a phone meeting on 21 June, China’s President Xi Jinping and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed last year’s 70th anniversary of China-Finland diplomatic ties and both parties recognized the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and how that has deepened the friendship between the two nations.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China states:

Xi Jinping pointed out that we celebrated the 70th anniversary of China-Finland diplomatic ties last year. Over the past year, the two sides have joined hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, deepened the friendship, overcome difficulties, and advanced practical cooperation. China is ready to join Finland in giving play to complementary strengths and making two-way trade bigger and stronger.

China welcomes Finnish companies to keep sharing the dividends brought by China’s development and hopes that Finland can continue to support bilateral cooperation in investment and other fields with an open attitude. China is willing to strengthen personnel exchanges with Finland, carry out more cooperation in such fields as scientific research and education as well as green and low-carbon development, and jointly tackle climate change. China is actively preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics and wishes Finland great success in the Games.

Xi Jinping stressed that last year has seen China-Europe relations moving forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which is no easy feat and should be cherished. The key is to jointly ensure dialogue and cooperation as the leading aspect in China-Europe relations as well as to keep mutual benefit as the main tone in bilateral ties. He hopes that Finland will play a unique and positive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the current world is undergoing increasingly fast changes while confronting threats and challenges on a global scale. All parties should jointly respond in ways that are cooperative rather than confrontational, and win-win rather than zero-sum. In this regard, China appreciates Finland’s positive role. China is willing to work with Finland to firmly uphold true multilateralism, and will actively address global challenges such as public health security and climate change through international cooperation, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Niinisto said, over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Finland-China relations have made considerable progress. China is Finland’s most important trade partner in Asia, and the two sides have great potential for cooperation in the high technology and circular economy fields. The Finland-China cooperation has played an important role in Finland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finland attaches great importance to the cooperation with China on Winter Olympics and will actively participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics. Great changes have taken place in the world today, and humankind is facing shared challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finland advocates for the “Helsinki Spirit” of 1975 to be carried forward and a joint response to global challenges through dialogue and cooperation. In this process, China’s role is vital and indispensable. Finland is also willing to play an active role in promoting the Europe-China dialogue and cooperation.