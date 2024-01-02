Finnish and Norwegian Governments intensify support for Ukraine

In an effort to bolster Ukraine’s defense, both Finland and Norway have unveiled strategic initiatives to escalate their support.

Finland stands firmly behind Ukraine

Finnish Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, in his New Year’s speech, pledged steadfast support for Ukraine.

“The Finnish nation and state stand firmly behind Ukraine. Our decisions at the national level, such as increasing production capacity for heavy ammunition, allow us to support Ukraine in the long run. We are also strengthening our own defense capabilities,” Orpo said.

Orpo acknowledged the enduring nature of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, emphasizing the nation’s resilience and bravery in defending European and Western values.

Finnish President, Sauli Niinistö, echoed Orpo’s commitment in his New Year’s speech, calling for investments in arms production to showcase Europe’s strength in the face of geopolitical challenges.

Norwegian with a policy shift – allowing direct weapons sales

Simultaneously, the Norwegian Defense Ministry declared a significant policy shift, authorizing defense companies to directly sell weapons, including anti-tank missiles and ammunition to Ukraine. This departure from Norway’s historical approach of providing fiscal and military aid through donations underscores the urgency of strengthening Ukraine’s defense.

Norwegian defense companies engaging in direct trade must obtain an export license, and strict conditions ensure weapons are sold exclusively to Ukrainian authorities. Beyond direct sales, Norway unveiled a comprehensive $6.8 billion multi-year support plan for 2024 and beyond. The plan encompasses air defense equipment, humanitarian aid, and augmented munition production.

“The initiation of direct weaponry sales is a strategic response to the ongoing war waged by Russia. It is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” stated the Norwegian Defense Ministry.

The initiatives reflect a united Scandinavian front as Finland and Norway strengthen their commitments to supporting Ukraine.

