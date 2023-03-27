Finnish president has signed NATO legislation

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, signed the NATO legislation, in a ceremony on March 23, making his country a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Finland applied to join the alliance last year, in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The legislation incorporating NATO’s founding treaties was passed in parliament in Helsinki on March 1.

Hungary and Turkey, the only NATO members that have yet to indorse Finland’s membership, have both signaled that they will do so soon.

Source: nasdaq.com