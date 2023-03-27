Finland / General news

Finnish president has signed NATO legislation

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, signed the NATO legislation, in a ceremony on March 23, making his country a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Finland applied to join the alliance last year, in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The legislation incorporating NATO’s founding treaties was passed in parliament in Helsinki on March 1.

Hungary and Turkey, the only NATO members that have yet to indorse Finland’s membership, have both signaled that they will do so soon.

Source: nasdaq.com

Related posts:

Finns vote to leave Sweden behind in quest of NATO membership Finnish president wants Finland and Sweden to join NATO by Summer 2023 NATO chief Stoltenberg won’t extend term Hungary delays vote on Sweden and Finland entering NATO bids

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *