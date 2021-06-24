SwedCham YP presents ‘Language corner – Swedish midsummer edition’

SwedCham Young Professionals is back once again with their language corner on 24 June at the Nordic Fika in Shanghai.

If you are interested in the cross-culture between Sweden and China this is a great way to bridge this gap and it’s an opportunity for Swedish-speaking and Chinese-speaking young professionals to network with each other while learning the basics of each language.

More about the event:

To make the cultural experience more interesting than the last language corner, this time we are happy to celebrate this year’s midsummer with you. Let’s make flower wreaths and sing midsummer songs together as if we were in Sweden. We will provide you with the material needed to make your own flower wreath. Let’s all experience the Swedish midsummer in the company of old and new friends. As long as you can communicate in English, you are welcome to join us regardless of your level in Swedish and Chinese!

Find more information and sign up here