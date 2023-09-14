Norway and Vietnam further discuss energy transition at seminar

Private and public representatives from Norway and Vietnam recently attended the “Energy Transition: Norway-Vietnam Business Partnership” seminar to further discuss the topic on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The seminar was held by the Embassy of Norway, Norwegian Energy Partners and the Vietnamese Department of Oil, Gas, and Coal.

According to the Vietnam News, more than seventy delegates from local and global energy companies and stakeholders in the energy sector in Vietnam joined the seminar.

Additionally, executives from fifteen Norwegian companies including Equinor, DNV, Mainstream, VARD, Scatec, NOV, and Sperton participated.

As “Energy transition is an inevitable process, and now we have to work towards that goal,” said Mette Møglestue, Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, business representatives from both parties got to exchange their experiences in the energy sector as well as explore more possible collaboration in areas such as offshore, wind power, clean hydrogen, CCS, and LNG.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/economy/1593743/seminar-discusses-energy-transition-goals-in-viet-nam-norway.html