Denmark foresees more opportunities for Vietnam in offshore wind power area

Photo by VNA.

The Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, shared that Vietnam has a great opportunity in developing offshore wind power during a seminar, “Promoting Vietnam’s offshore wind power development: International practices and policy recommendations” organized on 16 March 2023 in Hanoi.

At the seminar, Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, also added that Vietnam holds great potential and advantages for wind energy development, reported the Vietnam Plus.

However, as Denmark is one of the countries that strongly support Vietnam’s green and sustainable energy transition, Prytz said the Nordic country expects the Vietnamese Government to soon issue a clear and consistent legal framework, which is essential for the development of the offshore wind industry.

Both countries have strengthened their bilateral relationship for fifty years. They have collaborated in not only the green energy field but in other sectors as well.

