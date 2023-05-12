China and Norway need to promote trade liberalization, says Chinese foreign minister

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said China and Norway need to jointly promote trade liberalization on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

Qin is currently in Europe for a three-nation trip. He had a meeting with representatives of the Norwegian business community in Oslo.

Further cooperation between China and the Nordic country in green and low-carbon spaces and other areas as well.

Source: https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/law-order/2448807-chinas-foreign-minister-china-norway-need-to-promote-trade-liberalisation