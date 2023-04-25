Vietnamese city “Can Tho” seeks to boost trade cooperation with Sweden

Nguyen Thuc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee met with the Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Måwe to discuss boosting their cooperations in trade and other areas on Monday, 24 April 2023.

According to Vietnam Plus, Hien did not only propose more cooperation in the trades of agricultural and aquatic products only, but he also expressed his expectation that Sweden could develop more investment in climate change and green growth fields.

He said he hoped Sweden could assist Ca Tho in the digital and advanced technology as well as implement their bilateral relation in the education-training sector such as increasing scholarships for local excellent students in the city, full scholarships for lecturers at universities and colleges to improve their knowledge and skills in the country.

On Måwe’s part, she said that Sweden is interested in the Mekong Delta region and want to learn more about sustainable solutions Ca Tho uses to manage wastes or other climate change related issues.

She added that the Swedish Embassy will continue working with Swedish businesses to tackle difficulties when investing in Can Tho, as well as share information to help the Vietnamese firms facilitate exports to Sweden.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/can-tho-sweden-boost-trade-cooperation/252085.vnp