Norway takes over Arctic Council leadership from Russia

Norway took over the Arctic Council leadership from Russia on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

Russia’s role as the chairmanship came to an end after its invasion of Ukraine. It was only halfway- through its two-year term.

Additionally, Norway offered to organize the next meeting of the council in 2025 in which all members including Russia would be invited.

“Political contact with Russia is not possible, but we will continue to be predictable in our dealings with Russia in the Arctic Council,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in the statement.

There are eight countries in the Arctic Council including Russia, the United States, Canada, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Denmark.

The council was created for the purpose of discussing issues related to the polar region.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/norway-takes-over-arctic-council-leadership-russia-2023-05-11/