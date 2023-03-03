China reacts to EU ban on TikTok

China now reacts to the European Union’s ban on the popular social media platform TikTok.

Wednesday, China urged the EU to provide a “non-discriminatory” business environment for companies of all countries.

“EU’s ban on TikTok from staff devices undermines international community’s confidence in the EU’s business environment,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, at a conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

The European Commission last week asked its officials to remove the Chinese social media app from their devices due to “security concerns.”

“The EU should respect market rules and stop generalizing the concept of national security. They should provide an environment of fair play for foreign companies,” Mao added.

Several Western nations have raised alleged security concerns over the use of the Chinese social media app. Only this week, lawmakers in Denmark were “strongly urged” to uninstall the TikTok app from their work devices, due to security concerns.

Source: aa.com.tr