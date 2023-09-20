China / International relations

EU may become dependent on batteries from China

By 2030, EU might be as dependent on lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells from China as the Union used to be on Russian gas, oil and coal before the Ukraine invasion. This is revealed in a newly released report.

The report will be the basis for the EU leaders’ discussions during a summit in Spain on October 5.

Reuters news agency has obtained a copy of the report, which expresses concern about China’s growing economic assertiveness.

EU leaders will discuss the Commission’s proposal to reduce the risk of Europe becoming too dependent on China. According to the commission, the focus should instead be on Africa and Latin America to spread resource dependence.

Source: nrk.no

