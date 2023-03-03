Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Taiwan’s defense ministry recently reported that it had spotted nineteen Chinese air force planes, 19 J-10 fighters, in its air defense zone, ADIZ, on the first of March 2023.

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s forces sent up its own air force planes as a response to “such Chinese incursion.”

However, the aircraft did not cross the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

This kind of action from the Chinese military is what Taipei calls “regular harassment by Beijing” because China still views Taiwan as its own territory.

Even if the democratically elected Taiwanese government has repeatedly offered talks with China about the issue, Taiwan sticks to its own ground and says it will defend itself if attacked and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their own future.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-19-chinese-air-force-planes-its-air-defence-zone-2023-03-01/