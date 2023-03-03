Han Kjøbenhavn makes video game fashionable

New collaboration between the Danish fashion brand Han Kjøbenhavn and the video game Diablo IV.

Through the exclusive collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, the Danish fashion house has crafted a collection inspired by the hit game.

The partnership delivered a teaser of what’s to come from the long-awaited video game at Milan fashion week Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

There’s been a growing trend of fashion houses collaborating with some of the world’s most famous video games.

Recently, we’ve seen collabs between Dior x Gran Turismo 7, Louis Vuitton x League of Legends, Lacoste x Minecraft and Tag Heuer x Super Mario.

Unlike some of these collaborations, Han Kjøbenhavn’s partnership with Diablo IV is not restricted to the virtual world. The cooperation also makes it possible for fans to wear the styles later this year.

The designs feature handcrafted elements in faux fur, vegan leather, feathers, and plenty of grey and black hues. The dramatic showcase was, according to both brands, meant to inspire images of “hell as a beautiful place”.

Han Kjøbenhavn is a brand of men’s wear based in Copenhagen founded by Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen in 2008.

The pret-á-porter collection will be available for purchase in summer 2023, which aligns with the release of Diablo IV. The game is the fourth and long-awaited continuation of the Diablo series, which was first introduced in 1997.

Source: augustman.com