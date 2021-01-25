China welcomes expansion of two-way trade and investment with Denmark

Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister said during a phone conversation with Jeppe Kofod, Danish Foreign Minister, that China welcomes the expansion of two-way trade and investment with Denmark.

According to Wang Yi, Denmark and China’s bilateral ties have maintained good momentum for development since the establishment of the countries’ diplomatic relationship 70 years ago. In response to Jeppe Kofod’s previous remark comparing the diplomatic relationship to “a big, fruitful tree with starting roots,” Wang Yi said that the root of the tree is mutual respect for individual core interests. To treat each other equally and reach cooperation through dialogue.

China is willing to continuously cooperate with Denmark and the international community to jointly ensure the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, and push for positive outcomes of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Wang said.

China also welcomes the expansion of two-way trade with Denmark and hopes that Denmark, as an important member of the EU, will push to pursue a positive and constructive China policy in the EU.

In response, Jeppe Kofod said that Denmark highly values its relations with China and is willing to continue to effectively manage differences between the countries. Denmark is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in fields such as climate change, energy, and environment and also willing to push cooperation between China and the EU in fields of investment, trade, and climate change.

