Swedish Trelleborg provides cable protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish Trelleborg, a global engineering group focused on polymer technology, will under a contract awarded by Torgy LNG, provide 190 integrated cable protection systems for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China.

The 190 NjordGuard cable protection systems will be produced across Trelleborg’s manufacturing facilities in Singapore and England starting immediately and expected to be installed shortly.

NjordGuard is an integrated protection system made to protect offshore wind farm cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substations and it will protect an integral part of the offshore wind farm from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue. The abrasive-resistant material that the system is made of, enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage and therefore extending the life of the system.

