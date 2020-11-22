Denmark-China celebrated 70th diplomatic relationships



On 11 November 2020 the Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller hosted a big reception at the Danish embassy to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and the People’s Republic of China.

The evening offered speeches by Vice-Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Thomas Østrup Møller, – and Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod, congratulated the guests via video link.

Prior to the reception, Danish and Chinese companies signed 21 MoUs in the fields of energy and climate, health, environment, food and design.



Tonight’s guests were representatives from Danish and Chinese companies, public authorities, cultural partners, media and influents. Everyone had the opportunity to walk past historical pictures from Denmark and China’s common history for several hundred years.

At the reception, traditional Danish dishes were served in modern interpretation. The fact that a good old-fashioned Danish hot dog has not gone out of fashion was also a witness to the long queue for the hotdog stand in the embassy’s garden.

It all started 70 years ago, the Danish government sent a telegram to the then Chinese Prime Minister, Zhou Enlai, with official recognition of the People’s Republic of China. The Danish Embassy marked the importance of today with pictures from the historical archives