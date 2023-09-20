Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Sweden

Volvo will end diesel car production by early 2024

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver

Volvo Cars said on Tuesday, September 19 that the company will end production of all remaining diesel models by early 2024. The move is a part of the strategy towards becoming an all-electric carmaker.

“In a few months from now, the last diesel-powered Volvo car will have been built. This will make Volvo Cars one of the first car makers to take this step,” the company said in a statement.

The Swedish company, whose majority is owned by Chinese Geely, has committed to going fully electric by 2030. Even though the majority of cars sold by Volvo back in 2019 were diesel driven, the sale of Volvo diesel cars were down to 8.9% in 2022.

In August this year, 33% of Volvo’s sales were fully electric or hybrid models. The company has not commented on how many of the remaining 67% models were diesel models.

Sales of diesel models have declined rapidly in Europe. More than 50% of Europe’s new car sales in 2015 were diesel driven. In July this year they only accounted for around 14%.

