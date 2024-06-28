Business in Asia / Norway / Singapore / Transportation, maritime

Norway and Singapore partner in green maritime innovations

by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster are partnering with Innovation Norway to enhance green maritime cooperations between Singapore and Norway.

The Singaporean companies have just visited Norway this week on a four-day business trip to start collaborations. The initiative is part of the Norwegian High Potential Opportunities Program (HPO). It aims to make the Norwegian suppliers interesting collaboration partners for the Southeast Asian maritime market.

According to the CEO of Maritime CleanTech Ada Jacobsen, Norwegian companies have long been a frontrunner on maritime innovations. Furthermore, she highlighted Norway’s expertise in electric and hydrogen solutions.

“This focus on Singapore and Southeast Asia aims to bring our groundbreaking technologies to a critical global market and support the transition to greener shipping practices,” Ada Jacobsen said.

Source: safety4sea

