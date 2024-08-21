Business in Asia / China / Denmark

China’s decline in births makes Arla rethink target groups

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni
Declining birth rates in China affects the Danish dairy company, Arla.

The Chinese are having fewer babies, and the population is getting older and older. This affects the Danish dairy company Arla, who needs to switch their focus from babies to adults, according to Fødevarewatch.

Last year the birth rates hit a new low record: Only 6,4 births per thousand inhabitants. Simon, Chief Executive Director in Arla’s international business says to Fødevarewatch:

“There is no doubt that China’s overall economic situation makes it necessary for us to seek out new growth categories, such as products designed for the older segment of the population.”

Last week Financial Times wrote that the new tendency already has led international dairy companies to rethink their target groups and switch their focus from babies to adults.

