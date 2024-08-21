Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong announces new volunteers and Danish language courses

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong has welcomed new volunteers, Signe and Johanna. They will be assisting with community activities over the next three months.

Their role includes contributing to the church’s Danish language programs for children and bringing a fresh perspective and enthusiasm to the initiative.

The church will offer two Danish language courses this fall. Both classes wil be taught by Signe and Johanna.

For children aged 5-9 years classes will start October 5 and run through November 2 2024. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 11 AM to 12 PM.

For children aged 11-13 years classes will run from September 28 to November 2, 2024. The classes are scheduled from 2 PM to 3 PM on Saturdays.

Both courses will take place in the Danish Room at the church. Each session cost at 100 HKD. But there is a option to purchase a the whole course for 400 HKD for the younger group and 500 HKD for the older group. The fees include materials and refreshments.

They invite parents to stay and enjoy coffee in the reception area during the classes. Registration is required in advance, with a deadline of two weeks before each session.

If you want to register or read more about the initiative, visit their Facebook site here.