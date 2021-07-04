Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines launches “Think Happiness – Think Denmark”

In celebration of 75 Years Diplomatic Relations with the Philippines, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines through its partnership with Lazada launches the first-ever Danish Pavilion entitled “Think Happiness, Think Denmark”

‘Think Happiness – Think Denmark’ is a curation of functional, high-quality yet minimalistic Danish products you can easily find in the Lazada app in the Philippines.

The brands under the pavilion include Arla, Tulip Philippines, ECCO Philippines, Kvik Manila, Lionheart Farms Philippines Corporation, LEO Pharma, and Trollbeads.

‘Think Happiness – Think Denmark’ goes live July 03, 2021. Follow the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines for details on the launch Livestream.