Arla Foods milk protein MicelPure has become the first Arla product certified by the non-GMO Project and is already certified EU Organic and China Organic.

MicelPure is a micellar casein isolate. The product contains 86% native protein and is naturally high in calcium. Making it ideal for sports nutrition and other healthy food applications.

The product is produced from Danish milk by gentle membrane filtration technology. This ensures the protein remains in its natural form, thereby protecting its nutritional benefits.

“We are delighted that MicelPure has been awarded the Non-GMO Project Verified seal and Butterfly logo. It’s particularly important at a time when shoppers are increasingly showing a preference for GMO-free foods,” says Troels Nørgaard Laursen, director for Health & Performance at Arla Foods.

The Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the most widely recognized food certification after USDA Organic. It’s the fastest-growing label in the natural products industry, representing around $40 billion in annual sales and over 66,000 unique-formula products.

Research shows that brands bearing the Butterfly logo experience a sales uplift of up to 20%. This is according to data from Non-GMO Project.org.

“We are already known for having the industry’s highest quality and food safety standards. This certification for MicelPure further demonstrates our commitment to going above and beyond regulatory requirements,” Laursen adds.

