China’s most popular shopping app is causing concern

One of China’s most popular shopping apps is causing concern among cyber security experts. The Pinduoduo app sells, clothes, groceries and other goods to over 750 million users within a month.

The experts believe the app bypasses users’ mobile security to monitor activities on other apps, check notifications, read private messages and change settings. According to CNN, once the app is installed, it is also difficult to remove it from the device.

Several experts CNN has been in contact with say the app exploits vulnerabilities in the Android operating system.

The founder of Oversecured, Sergey Toshin, describes the app as the most dangerous malware ever found among mainstream apps.

Google suspended the Pinduoduo app in March, following the discovery of software it found malicious. Pinduoduo has previously denied allegations made towards the company.

Source: nrk.no

