4th MRC International Conference begins to discuss Mekong river management

The 4th MRC International Conference for discussing the current state of Mekong river health began at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, on Sunday, 2 April 2023.

According to the Vientiane Times, nearly 800 water experts, policy makers, academics, representatives of civil society and private sectors around the world attended the conference as an event leading to the 4th MRC Summit, which is scheduled to take place on 5 April 2023.

This year, the theme of the conference is “Innovation and Cooperation for a Water Secure and Sustainable Mekong”, with this agenda designed to advance the MRC vision for 2030.

“Our region is undergoing rapid changes and transformation, so we need to work together more strongly. We need more joint actions with all relevant stakeholders through innovative technologies that can help us transform regional water management, improve data and information sharing, and boost our technology monitoring systems,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Mrs Bounkham Vorachit during the opening ceremony.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten65_MRC_y23.php