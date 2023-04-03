International relations / Laos

4th MRC International Conference begins to discuss Mekong river management

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of Mrs Bounkham Vorachit delivers a speech to open the 4th MRC international conference at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane on Sunday, prior to the MRC Summit on April 5 via Vientiane Times.

The 4th MRC International Conference for discussing the current state of Mekong river health began at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, on Sunday, 2 April 2023.

According to the Vientiane Times, nearly 800 water experts, policy makers, academics, representatives of civil society and private sectors around the world attended the conference as an event leading to the 4th MRC Summit, which is scheduled to take place on 5 April 2023.

This year, the theme of the conference is “Innovation and Cooperation for a Water Secure and Sustainable Mekong”, with this agenda designed to advance the MRC vision for 2030.

“Our region is undergoing rapid changes and transformation, so we need to work together more strongly. We need more joint actions with all relevant stakeholders through innovative technologies that can help us transform regional water management, improve data and information sharing, and boost our technology monitoring systems,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Mrs Bounkham Vorachit during the opening ceremony.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten65_MRC_y23.php

Related posts:

Sweden attends forum on Pak Beng Hydropower Project Danish environmental minister visited China from 25-29 November to discussed green solutions and strengthen bilateral relationships European Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites to Rethink 2020 conference Laos and Cambodia to boost cooperation in tourism between the two

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *