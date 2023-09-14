Chinese car-shipping vessel delivered to Norwegian SFL

Norwegian SFL Corporation Ltd. received a car-shipping vessel, manufactured in China on Tuesday, September 12. The ship is dual-powered by liquefied natural gas to fulfill current emission requirements.

The vessel, named “EMDEN,” was made as a cooperation between Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd.

EMDEN has 13 decks and measures 200 meters in length and 38 meters in width. It has a cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles and can transport a maximum of 7,000 vehicles. Its two decks is equipped to accommodate hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The past two years have witnessed an increase in market demand for car-shipping vessels, partly due to insufficient capacity, and partly due to failures to meet the emission requirements.

Source: english.news.cn