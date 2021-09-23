Chinese donation of covid-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers arrive in Denmark

The Chinese government has donated a shipment of the country’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines for United Nations Peacekeeping personnel, which arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark on 20 September, China Daily Reports.

Zhang Maoyu, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency said during the virtual delivery ceremony held on 17 September, that Chinese donations will be used on a priority basis in the African mission area. The Sinopharm covid-19 vaccines are expected to be distributed to front-line personnel and close partners through the UN system as soon as possible.

According to Christian Francis Saunders, UN’s Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management, the donation from China will enhance the UN’s capacity to respond to the pandemic and help peacekeepers to better fulfill their duties and missions.