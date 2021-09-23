K2M appointed as owner’s engineer for TSV Investment’s Gai Lai onshore wind projects

Denmark’s K2 Management (K2M) has been appointed as owner’s engineer for two of TSV Investment’s onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 350 MW in Vietnam’s Gia Lai province, the company recently announced.

Under this role, K2M will deliver comprehensive engineering consultancy for TSV Investment’s 175MW Kông Yang and 175MW Cư An projects, which are set to get support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

More specifically, K2M will conduct energy yield assessment analysis and wind turbine generator selection and will also manage the procurement process. All of this will help optimize project returns.

Both projects represent a substantial contribution to the renewable energy goals of the Government of Vietnam and are set to achieve commercial operation in 2023.

Do Van Dien, Chairman, TSV Investment, said: “TSV is very pleased to once again be partnering with K2 Management, this time on our Gia Lai projects on one of the largest contracts of its type in Vietnam. We are sure of a successful outcome, just as we experienced when TSV collaborated with K2M on our earlier wind projects in Ninh Thuan which reached commercial operation in 2017.”

Jamey Hadden, Director of International Operations, TSV Investment added: “Our collaboration with K2 Management is the result of an important evolution in TSV’s approach to the roles and responsibilities of a Vietnamese renewable energy developer.”

“TSV offers more depth to international standards of project de-risking and financial performance transparency, as this appointment demonstrates.”

Patrick Architta, President, K2 Management Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted to have been selected by USAID INVEST to undertake this owner’s engineer role for a developer that is taking its responsibility as a developer and investor in Vietnamese onshore and offshore wind seriously.”

“K2M has a track record of supporting wind projects in Vietnam, from their early development phase, through construction, and then onto asset management. I do not doubt that our local knowledge, combined with our international experience will ensure the successful delivery of these two exciting projects.”